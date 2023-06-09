Zendaya just offered a lesson in elevating a regular suit to statement status—and I’ll be copying it, ASAP

When it comes to styling, Zendaya rarely puts a foot wrong. The star is known for her impeccable wardrobe, which she creates with the help of friend and image architect Law Roach.

Zendaya was in Rome last night to attend the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma, where she was joined by other famous faces including fellow Bulgari ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The pair took to the red carpet together looking every bit the Hollywood royalty they are.

(Image credit: Getty)

In the wardrobe department, for the event, Zendaya opted to wear a black oversize Valentino blazer, which featured shiny beaded detailing alongside matching trousers and pointed-toe pumps.

While this suit might feel like your run-of-the-mill event outfit, when it comes to Zendaya, nothing is ever ordinary. The actress levelled up the look by adding an unexpected twist in the form of a knitted, crystal-embellished, transparent tank top. With this one simple item, Zendaya seamlessly increased the outfit's cool factor by tenfold, creating an outfit formula I'm now desperate to recreate.

Zendaya finished the look with Bulgari jewellery (of course) which included a pair of drop earrings and the brand's instantly recognizable Serpenti watch.

(Image credit: Getty)

While this look was as polished as they come, Zendaya took to Instagram to share with her fans, that suit was actually a last-minute decision.

In an Instagram story, the star explained: "Fun fact...my dress for tonight's Bulgari Hotels event got lost in transit, so we got this suit an hour before the event." She continued, "When in doubt...a Maison Valentino suit." I'm even more impressed now knowing this look came together so quickly.

