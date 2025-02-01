Meghan Markle's friends have opened up about her upcoming TV show

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre in 2025, returning to the spotlight this year to launch her upcoming lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

The Netflix series is expected to air next month. And tying in with the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, the show is expected to cover all things food and lifestyle, with the viral trailer seeing Markle cook, garden, host and bee keep.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

"I have been so excited to share this with you," Markle announced last month as she posted the teaser video to social media. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan will be made up of eight 33-minute episodes, reimagining "the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old." And with A-list guests from Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi, to Alice Waters and Abigail Spencer, the star-studded series is all anyone can talk about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was Abigail Spencer who made the show headlines this week, as the friend and former Suits co-star of the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the upcoming series, and what we can expect.

"What I'm so excited about is that people will really get an authentic look at the woman that I love and know," the 43-year-old actress explained to PEOPLE recently.

"Also, you're gonna learn a lot," she continued. "I learned a lot from her and she actually gets to teach me something on the show. I'm just so grateful.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's really from her heart," Spencer added. "It really is with love."

With Love, Meghan was originally scheduled for release on Netflix on 15 January, but following the devastating LA wildfires, the release date has been pushed back to 4 March 2025.

We will continue to update this story.