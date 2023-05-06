King Charles (opens in new tab) and Queen Camilla enjoyed an extravagant Coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey on 6 May, which took months to plan. (opens in new tab)

There has been growing speculation over the last few weeks over what Charles, Camilla, and Kate Middleton will wear for the momentous occasion, as well as who will be attending, and if there will be a Coronation cake (opens in new tab).

Charles bucked with tradition when it came to his outfit (opens in new tab), while Camilla called on designer Bruce Oldfield to create her outfit (opens in new tab), which was teased ahead of the bank holiday weekend. (opens in new tab)

However, eagle eyed fans may have noticed an interesting fashion statement was made on the Coronation day.

The key dress code we noted was the female working royals, as well as the younger royal, Princess Charlotte, and Camilla's Ladies in Attendance, which included her 74-year-old sister Annabel Elliot, and friend Lady Lansdowne, all wore white.

It has been claimed the working royals wore white as part of a bigger ploy to honour their country with red, white and blue colour scheme throughout the week leading up to the ceremony, as well as on the day of the Coronation.

In some ways this is true, as Camilla, Kate, Sophie Wessex, and Princess Charlotte wore white dresses layered under red and blue robes as a nod to the colours on the Union Jack, on the day of the Coronation.

However, we think there is a deeper meaning behind the white dress fashion rule for the females.

If we take a glance back over the decades, it seems wearing white is a royal fashion tradition steeped in history.

When the late Queen Elizabeth II - who tragically passed away in September 2022 (opens in new tab) - enjoyed her coronation in 1953 the females in the royal family wore white.

Similarly to the Buckingham Palace state banquet in 2019, all white was the predominant dress code.

While it seems big royal events require an all white dress code for working female royals, royal weddings have a slight exception.

On closer inspection royal weddings see the bride (of course), as well as maid of honour, bridesmaids, and flower girls adorn white dresses, but not other female working royals.

While it may be enforced to denote their stature, or who are working royals, some experts believe it is a nod to a "new beginning" or purity.

Speaking previously to Hello (opens in new tab)! Chromology's colour expert, Gabi Winters, said white is symbolic of "peace and the colour of new beginnings", so could this subtle dress code actually have a more powerful meaning?

Gabi said: "Coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations.

"While it isn't a stimulating colour to the senses, white represents a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. It's a fully reflective colour that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward."

The Coronation also featured a Holy Communion service.

In keeping with religious tradition it is expected those taking communion typically wear white, although this could be a tenuous link and the former reasons seem more practical.

What did the female royals wear to the Coronation?

Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Getty)

For the Coronation designer Bruce Oldfield created an embellished white dress for the Queen to wear.

The design was a white and gold dress, and featured embellished detailing over the body of the longline jacket and skirt underneath, as well as ornate gold decor around the hem of the skirt.

The outfit appeared to resemble a two piece, as the top jacket layer had a button front fastening, split hem front, which revealed a skirt, or dress, underneath.

Garrard, who was the first official Crown Jeweller as of 1843, were behind Camilla's decorative accessories.

Camilla reportedly wore a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown, which was created by Garrard in 1911, as it was reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which were part of Elizabeth's personal jewellery collection, and a nod to the late royal.

The headpiece was inspired by Queen Alexandra's Consort Crown, which Garrard was also the mastermind behind.

Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales - also known as Kate Middleton - also wore white to the ceremony.

Similar to Camilla, she called on a trusted designer she has relied on time and time again for special occasions.

Kate wore an ivory silk crepe gown with stunning embroidery, which was designed by Alexander McQueen.

It featured silver bullion and thread work in the form of a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock, which was a sweet honour to the national emblems of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland respectively, which all make up the United Kingdom.

Kate accessorised with a pair of earrings, which were a tribute to Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana. (opens in new tab)

She also adorned the George VI Festoon Necklace, which previously belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and was commissioned by her father George VI in 1950.

Charles and Camilla stipulated no crowns or tiaras (opens in new tab) were to be worn to the Coronation, so instead Kate adorned a beautiful three-strand floral embellished headband, while her daughter Princess Charlotte also wore a similar version of the accessory.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

(Image credit: Getty)

Sophie Wessex - who is now known as the Duchess of Edinburgh following the late Queen's passing (opens in new tab) - also wore all white for the ceremony.

The floor length gown was by one of Sophie's go-to ateliers, Suzannah London.

It featured a subtle floral lace and sheer detail around the neckline, a theme she continued with her headpiece.

However, Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor opted for a blue and white floral printed midi dress for the ceremony.