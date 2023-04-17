Why Kate Middleton almost didn't wear a tiara on her wedding day
The Princess of Wales was originally planning on something much less traditional
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton married Prince William in April 2011 (opens in new tab), and the couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary next week.
For the special occasion at Westminster Abbey, Kate wore a stunning dress (opens in new tab) designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, and she reportedly surprised the late Queen Elizabeth II by opting to do her own make-up (opens in new tab) on the big day.
But it wasn't just her iconic wedding dress (opens in new tab) that turned heads. Kate famously wore the Cartier Halo tiara, a show stopping bejewelled headpiece borrowed from the late Queen.
However, this dazzling tiara was not Kate's first choice. In fact, she almost never wore a royally-approved headpiece at all.
The 41-year-old reportedly wanted to wear an untraditional flower crown instead of the Cartier Halo tiara - and it's all because of her mother, Carole Middleton.
When Kate's parents married in 1980, Carole wore flowers in her hair as she said 'I do' to her husband, Michael. While it is not tradition for royals to wear flower crowns, Kate had hoped to bring a part of her family history to the day.
However, she ultimately changed her mind and opted for the sparkling Cartier Halo tiara, adorned with 739 brilliant-cut diamonds as well as 149 baguette diamonds.
The tiara was created in 1936 and was bought by Queen Elizabeth II's father, George VI, as a gift for the Queen Mother.
Queen Elizabeth II received the tiara on her 18th birthday, so it has been a royal family heirloom for decades and has been worn on a number of momentous occasions.
Kate did manage to incorporate the flower crown trend she desperately hoped for with her young bridesmaids.
It has previously been reported Kate has the pick of the royal jewels - not only because of her close bond with the late British monarch, but also with the late sovereign's personal dresser, Angela Kelly.
A source previously told Grazia : "Kate gets the pick of the jewels for big occasions and the Queen is happy to open up her jewellery box.
"Kate has been clever to befriend Angela Kelly, who is in charge of the Queen’s personal jewellery collection and oversees the loans.
"Generally, Kate is allowed to borrow whatever she fancies."
Maisie is a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Shopping Writing and E-Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!.
-
Workplace stress affects one in four of us - how to manage even the most challenging of situations
Know this: you're not alone.
By Ally Head
-
The royal family is on the 'brink of collapse', claims research from new report
The King's coronation is just weeks away
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
The best linen trousers for summer from designer to high-street
A must-have investment.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
This member of the royal family has not been invited to Charles' coronation
'The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry won't be "anywhere near" the balcony on coronation day, expert says
He's not a working royal
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's what Prince George will be doing as Page of Honour at the coronation
We're so excited for his big role!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's decision to attend the coronation is down to this one 'regret'
The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK to support King Charles
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry has confirmed that he will attend the coronation without Meghan
The Duke of Sussex will be there to watch his father as he is crowned
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Queen had some 'very sharp' words for William when his parenting went against royal tradition
She felt he 'defied her wishes'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate called Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan "hardest thing she's ever had to do," author claims
They had to put on a united front
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
People can't get over this Prince George detail from his royal Easter appearance
Did you spot it?
By Iris Goldsztajn