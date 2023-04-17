Why Kate Middleton almost didn't wear a tiara on her wedding day

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton married Prince William in April 2011 (opens in new tab), and the couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary next week.

For the special occasion at Westminster Abbey, Kate wore a stunning dress (opens in new tab) designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, and she reportedly surprised the late Queen Elizabeth II by opting to do her own make-up (opens in new tab) on the big day.

But it wasn't just her iconic wedding dress (opens in new tab) that turned heads. Kate famously wore the Cartier Halo tiara, a show stopping bejewelled headpiece borrowed from the late Queen.

However, this dazzling tiara was not Kate's first choice. In fact, she almost never wore a royally-approved headpiece at all.

The 41-year-old reportedly wanted to wear an untraditional flower crown instead of the Cartier Halo tiara - and it's all because of her mother, Carole Middleton.

When Kate's parents married in 1980, Carole wore flowers in her hair as she said 'I do' to her husband, Michael. While it is not tradition for royals to wear flower crowns, Kate had hoped to bring a part of her family history to the day.

However, she ultimately changed her mind and opted for the sparkling Cartier Halo tiara, adorned with 739 brilliant-cut diamonds as well as 149 baguette diamonds.

The tiara was created in 1936 and was bought by Queen Elizabeth II's father, George VI, as a gift for the Queen Mother.

Queen Elizabeth II received the tiara on her 18th birthday, so it has been a royal family heirloom for decades and has been worn on a number of momentous occasions.

Kate did manage to incorporate the flower crown trend she desperately hoped for with her young bridesmaids.

It has previously been reported Kate has the pick of the royal jewels - not only because of her close bond with the late British monarch, but also with the late sovereign's personal dresser, Angela Kelly.

A source previously told Grazia : "Kate gets the pick of the jewels for big occasions and the Queen is happy to open up her jewellery box.

"Kate has been clever to befriend Angela Kelly, who is in charge of the Queen’s personal jewellery collection and oversees the loans.

"Generally, Kate is allowed to borrow whatever she fancies."