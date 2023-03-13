Prince Edward's new title could go to someone else instead of son James in the future

Prince Edward recently received the Duke of Edinburgh title (opens in new tab) from his brother King Charles III on his birthday.

Edward's late father, Prince Philip - who sadly passed away in April 2021 - was recognised as the Duke of Edinburgh for almost six decades.

Though Edward, 59, has only just acquired his Dukedom there is already conversation who could take the title next - and it's not who you may think.

Edward has two children, James - now known as the Earl of Wessex instead of Viscount - and Lady Louise Windsor, with wife Sophie.

Edward's new title means Sophie is no longer the Countess of Wessex, but recognised as the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Some would assume if Edward was to pass the Duke of Edinburgh title onto anyone it would be to his son James, but reports claim this is not necessarily the case.

When Edward received his title is was specified "the title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness's lifetime".

After the title will revert back to the crown, instead of being assumed by Edward's son James, PEOPLE (opens in new tab) has reported.

With that in mind, it may mean Prince William - who is now known as the Prince of Wales following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death in September last year (opens in new tab) - could see his children Prince George, Prince Louis or Princess Charlotte, take the title when he becomes the King of England.

However, the royal family have yet to comment on future titles.

Although James, 15, has recently acquired the Earl of Wessex title, he and his 19-year-old sister do not use their Prince and Princess titles, which was a decision made by their parents.

Speaking previously about Louise and James' titles, and opting against Prince or Princess references, to The Times (opens in new tab). She said: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

"Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely.