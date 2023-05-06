Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana with her stunning Coronation jewellery
Kate Middleton's Coronation jewels are particularly poignant due to their special significance
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Kate Middleton wowed crowds with a show-stopping ensemble when arriving for the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey today (Saturday, 6th May 2023).
Catherine's incredible jewels took royal dressing to dizzying new heights, with an ornate crystal and silver bullion leaf headpiece complemented by diamond-encrusted pearl-drop earrings and a three-tier diamond necklace. While we don't have a value estimation of the combined value of these royal jewels - we're imagining it's pretty spectacular.
As usual, there's a story behind the Princess of Wales' sartorial choices, with two of the pieces paying tributes to the royal women that came before her.
Catherine honoured the late Princess Diana by wearing her pearl and diamond earrings, which she's been spotted in many times before - a poignant tribute considering the reason for today's celebrations and a way to show that her husband, Prince William's, mother will never be forgotten
The earrings feature a bell cap set teardrop pearl with a diamond-encrusted stud and were also a favourite pair for Diana on special occasions. The earrings were originally gifted to the late Princess of Wales by manufacturer Collingwood before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.
Catherine was first spotted in the earrings at the BAFTAs in 2019, but has gone on to wear them for multiple events since then, including Royal Ascot and during numerous royal tours.
Catherine's stunning necklace also has a special significance, giving a nod to the late Queen. The Princess of Wales wore the late Queen's George VI Festoon necklace, which was created in 1950 as a gift from King George VI to his daughter, who was then known as Princess Elizabeth, ahead of her marriage.
While the jewels undoubtedly steal the show, Catherine's Alexander McQueen outfit is also a showstopper. The Princess of Wales wears regal robes over the silk embroidered dress, by the same designer who crafted her wedding dress back in 2011. The crystal and silver bullion leaf headpiece was also designed by Alexander McQueen in collaboration with London milliner Jess Collett.
The dress featured incredible embroidery work detailing a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock to symbolise the four nations of the UK.
Catherine isn't the only one wearing incredible jewels for the occasion. South African soprano singer Pretty Yende also dazzled in diamonds and a Stéphane Rolland gown for her performance at Westminster Abbey.
Watch this space for more updates on celebrities arriving at the Coronation of King Charles III and the latest news on this historical moment.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Princess Beatrice wears vibrant pink dress to Coronation - and we know exactly where you can buy it
Princess Beatrice wears pink dress to King Charles' Coronation - and we know exactly where you can buy it
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
All the details on the King's Coronation cake from the culinary mastermind
King Charles' Coronation cake took five months to create, chef Robert Craggs exclusively told us
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Pretty Yende wore over 160 carats of diamonds for the King's Coronation
Pretty Yende's diamonds are about to steal the show
By Lauren Hughes
-
Pretty Yende dazzles in diamonds and Stéphane Rolland for the Coronation of King Charles III
Pretty Yende's diamonds are about to steal the show
By Lauren Hughes