Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana with her stunning Coronation jewellery

Kate Middleton wowed crowds with a show-stopping ensemble when arriving for the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey today (Saturday, 6th May 2023).

Catherine's incredible jewels took royal dressing to dizzying new heights, with an ornate crystal and silver bullion leaf headpiece complemented by diamond-encrusted pearl-drop earrings and a three-tier diamond necklace. While we don't have a value estimation of the combined value of these royal jewels - we're imagining it's pretty spectacular.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As usual, there's a story behind the Princess of Wales' sartorial choices, with two of the pieces paying tributes to the royal women that came before her.

Catherine honoured the late Princess Diana by wearing her pearl and diamond earrings, which she's been spotted in many times before - a poignant tribute considering the reason for today's celebrations and a way to show that her husband, Prince William's, mother will never be forgotten

The earrings feature a bell cap set teardrop pearl with a diamond-encrusted stud and were also a favourite pair for Diana on special occasions. The earrings were originally gifted to the late Princess of Wales by manufacturer Collingwood before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

The late Princess Diana wears the beautiful diamond and pearl drop earrings as seen on Catherine today (Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine was first spotted in the earrings at the BAFTAs in 2019, but has gone on to wear them for multiple events since then, including Royal Ascot and during numerous royal tours.

Catherine's stunning necklace also has a special significance, giving a nod to the late Queen. The Princess of Wales wore the late Queen's George VI Festoon necklace, which was created in 1950 as a gift from King George VI to his daughter, who was then known as Princess Elizabeth, ahead of her marriage.

Queen Elizabeth II wears the George VI Festoon Necklace (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the jewels undoubtedly steal the show, Catherine's Alexander McQueen outfit is also a showstopper. The Princess of Wales wears regal robes over the silk embroidered dress, by the same designer who crafted her wedding dress back in 2011. The crystal and silver bullion leaf headpiece was also designed by Alexander McQueen in collaboration with London milliner Jess Collett.

The dress featured incredible embroidery work detailing a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock to symbolise the four nations of the UK.

Catherine isn't the only one wearing incredible jewels for the occasion. South African soprano singer Pretty Yende also dazzled in diamonds and a Stéphane Rolland gown for her performance at Westminster Abbey.

Watch this space for more updates on celebrities arriving at the Coronation of King Charles III and the latest news on this historical moment.