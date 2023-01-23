Everything you need to know about King Charles' coronation weekend

If you're looking forward to King Charles' coronation in May, you'll be excited to know that plans for the very royal event have been announced.

King Charles' coronation will officially take place on May 6th - the same date that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie will celebrate his 4th birthday.

We already knew some details about the coronation, including the date and that we will have an extra bank holiday to celebrate the momentous occasion.

However, the official royal family Instagram page and website also revealed some more details about the event, including those which we can get involved with - and it sounds like it will involve some famous faces.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Charles unofficially became King Charles III when the Queen sadly passed away in September, but his coronation on Saturday, May 6th will make it official, while the coronation of Her Majesty The Queen Consort will also take place.

The service will be at Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Charles hopes to have a diverse celebration to mark Britain's different faiths, ethnicities and communities.

It hasn't been announced where we can watch the coronation as yet - or the timings of the event - but it's likely to be broadcast on BBC or ITV, as well as different channels around the globe.

The whole royal family is expected to attend, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children. Despite Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, it's also expected that the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle may attend the ceremony.

How can we celebrate?

On Sunday, the Royal family Instagram announced: "Communities across the UK will be encouraged to come together to celebrate the Coronation with events including Big Lunches, volunteering days and a concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle which will be open to a public ballot."

The Coronation Concert, which will take place the day after the coronation, will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, with several thousand pairs of tickets to be made available via a public ballot. We'll keep you updated on the famous faces that are likely to perform at the event.

Much like The Queen's Jubilee celebrations, the royals are encouraging people to get together with neighbours for a 'Coronation Big Lunch'.

On Monday 8th May 2023, there will be a bank holiday, and in light of the cost of living crisis they are also encouraging people to get involved in 'The Big Help Out' - a programme which will encourage people to try volunteering to support their local areas.

Who will attend King Charles' coronation?

All members of the royal family are expected to attend, although a full list of guests and invitees has not yet been confirmed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, alongside King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as other working members of the family.

Harry and Meghan's attendance has been widely discussed, and while it has been reported that Charles will invite the Sussexes (opens in new tab) it is unclear whether or not they will be present. However, if they do fly oversees for the celebration, it is 'unlikely' they will appear on the Palace balcony (opens in new tab) or make many - if any - public appearances.