Royal sources have opened up about the Wales family’s home rule

The Wales family is the most talked-about in the world. And from Princess Kate's return to duty following her cancer recovery, to Prince William's role elevation, the family of five has been front and centre.

It is their family life that gets the world talking the most, with the royal couple prioritising their parenting and dedication to giving their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "as normal an upbringing as possible."

This, according to experts, involves several rules to set boundaries, with the Prince and Princess refusing to have live-in staff at their four bedroom Adelaide Cottage abode. And when staff do stop by, they are reportedly asked not to "wear formal attire", with Prince William and Princess Kate wanting their home to be "casual", and not "stuffy".

There are also said to be rules in place when it comes to the Wales family's home life, with one major rule involving a ban on shouting.

"Shouting is absolutely off limits for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal," a source reported to Fabulous magazine of the Wales family's rule.

"The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.

"It is a military operation but you would never guess it," the palace insider continued of the Wales family's home life at Adelaide Cottage. "[They work] ferociously hard on their children’s upbringing and making it seem relaxed and happy for the three of them."

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward has previously explained, via Express.co.uk. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

