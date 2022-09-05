The Crown has officially cast its perfect Prince William and Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting The Crown season five, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

The next two seasons will welcome a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time, with new recruits including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki among others.

The most buzz has understandably been around the casting of the millennial royals, namely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Yes, Netflix bosses have been on the search for an “exceptional” Prince William for quite some time, releasing a public call last month.

“Netflix series The Crown is searching for an exceptional young actor to play Prince William in the next series,” reads the job advertisement online. “This is a significant role in this award-winning drama, and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance. Shooting will commence in early September 2022.”

This weekend, the casting was officially announced, with two unknown actors bagging the highly coveted roles of Kate and Wills.

Two actors have been cast as Prince William – Rufus Kampa, 16, for the earlier years and Ed McVey, 21, for his post-school years. While Meg Bellamy, 19, is confirmed to have been cast as Kate Middleton.

This is a debut role for Bellamy, who was reportedly cast as the iconic role after sending self-taped videos via social media.

The Crown won’t see appearances by an adult Prince William and Kate Middleton until season six so we will still have some time to wait to see them all in action.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not commented on their casting.