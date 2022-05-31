Buckingham Palace fears that “Sussex bomb” will overshadow The Queen’s Jubilee

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The week of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is finally here. A time to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign, excitement for the weekend has been steadily building for months.

Harry and Meghan are set to fly to the UK for the occasion, despite Meghan’s father suffering a stroke last week.

Initially, the pair were not planning on attending due to concerns over their safety – while the ex-Royal had requested the Met police provide security over the weekend, the request was swiftly denied. It is thought that this was due to fear that future celebrities would see the Met police as security for hire.

Whether or not they will stand on the balcony was confirmed a few weeks ago – neither Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew would appear with the rest of the Royals as they are no longer “official” or working members.

That said, Palace insiders are reportedly worried that Meghan and Harry may draw too much attention away from the Queen. According to an insider, Buckingham Palace officials fear the couple will overshadow the historic milestone.

This is the first time both Harry and Meghan will be back in the UK since they moved to the United States in 2020.

Insiders say that tensions have been growing ever since as a result of Harry and Meghan’s repeated “Sussex bombs.”

First came that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, which made William as “low as ever.”

Following that came their Netflix show and Harry’s Penguin memoir.

As Harry and Meghan are no longer officially Royals, they will not be joining the rest of the family on the balcony come the weekend – but that said, Palace officials are reportedly still concerned that the couple will try to make sure they’re the focal point of the weekend.

Any plans for the pair to film this weekend have already been shut down and there will be no footage taken of Her Majesty’s weekend. Aides have confirmed that the couple are here to attend events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and not “freelance.”

It is hoped that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – can be reunited with their cousins, Archie and Lilibet over the weekend. The Queen will be meeting her granddaughter Lilibet for the first time, too.

Celebrating The Queen’s incredible 70 years is what is most important, “Sussex bomb” aside.