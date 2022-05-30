Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's meant to be the first time Lilibet, her daughter, will meet The Queen.

In Royal news today, it’s been reported that Meghan Markle may be changing her plans for The Queen’s Jubilee plans to visit her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after he suffered a stroke last week.

It’s thought that the incident happened at his home in Mexico. The 77-year-old and Meghan haven’t spoken since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. It’s been reported that he sold stories about his daughter to the press against her wishes.

He was meant to be attending The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK which begin in London this Thursday but will no longer be able to make it.

He’s been hospitalised for five days after suffering a major stroke, according to The Metro.

Now, it’s been reported that the Duchess of Sussex has contacted her father after four years of not speaking.

Meghan is scheduled to be joining Harry in London with their children, Archie and Lilibeth, but it’s been reported that she may rearrange plans to visit Mexico first after her father’s health scare.

“Despite their estrangement, Meghan is concerned,” an insider told the Mirror.

“She wants to know if there is any way to contact her dad privately, without other family knowing about it or having to get involved.”

She has not officially commented yet, which implies that she is travelling to London as planned.

The source went on to add that Meghan is “concerned” about having to speak to her half-siblings Thomas Jr, 55, and Samantha, 57.

As per the source, Meghan can’t contact her half-siblings because she’s conscious that they have “their own agendas.”

Thomas was treated first in Rosarito, Mexico, and then transferred to a hospital in San Diego, California, on Monday.

He is still struggling to speak and will need physio to regain full control of his faculties as he can only say a few words at current. One source says he is facing “an uphill battle” to full recovery.

Despite that, he was discharged yesterday and has written that he’s feeling both “grateful” and “lucky” to be alive.

On a whiteboard, he shared: “I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.”

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind.”

He went on to send his regards to The Queen ahead of her Jubilee.