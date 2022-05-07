Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is approaching – but who will stand on the balcony?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, and many of us have been asking who will be attending the monarch’s 70-year reign.

There has been ongoing confusion over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance, as well as their children Archie and Lilibet. Plus, there has been growing curiosity over whether Prince Andrew will be there to mark the major milestone in June. Now, we have the answer.

“}” data-sheets-userformat=”{“2″:513,”3”:{“1″:0},”12″:0}”><script src=”https://cdn.jwplayer.com/players/AZPxCTMu-oEjUOoyp.js”></script>

After months of speculation, Buckingham Palace has finally shared all the details we have been waiting for.

The Queen has decided only working members of the Royal Family will watch the Platinum Jubilee celebrations unfold on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour, which marks the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on 2 June, as well as the start of the four-day bank holiday weekend, Sky News has reported.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

It has been reported 18 members of the royal family will join the Queen on the balcony, including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who will have a visible role on the day.

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their children Lady Louise and brother James Viscount Severn will also stand on the balcony alongside Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

With only working royals joining her on the platform, means her son Prince Andrew the Duke of York, as well as her grandson Prince Harry, wife Meghan and their two children, will not be standing by her side as they have done in previous years to witness the Horse Guards parade, among other festivities.

In 2020 Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, stepped away from royal duties and left the royal family in favour of starting up a new life in America.

While Prince Andrew – who is the daughter of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice – was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles amidst the sexual abuse allegations, which have since been resolved through a financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

Although Harry, Meghan and Andrew will not be on the balcony, a source from Buckingham Palace has claimed, but they are said to be involved in other celebratory events over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

However, such plans have remained under wraps so far.

There is also growing concern over the Queen’s health and welfare, and questions over whether the 96-year-old royal will be seen across the entire weekend.