Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s strict promise for the Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the centre of conversations around the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in recent weeks – will they attend the Jubilee events, or not? Will they bring their children?

It has recently been reported the couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – will be attending the thanksgiving service, which will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, although the weekend will see a jam-packed schedule for the 96-year-old royal.

They will also attend the Trooping the Colour, although it has been reported they will not watch the parade on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside other senior members of the royal family.

The Telegraph has reported organisers arranging the events for the Platinum Jubilee have received vague answers surrounding Harry and Meghan’s attendance over next weekend’s festivities, and have only discussed travel arrangements with Buckingham Palace representatives.

Though there has been fears the duo’s attendance could “overshadow” the monarch’s celebrations, Harry, 37 and 40-year-old Meghan have insisted they will keep a low profile during the four-day celebrations, and will not make any “surprise” appearances during their time in the UK.

Prince William’s younger brother is said to attend the service, as well as private family gatherings, as requested by the Queen, to keep the peace during his visit.

Sources have claimed Her Majesty hopes the milestone will bring the royal family together, with “no dramas” to ruin the events.

The upcoming Platinum Jubilee will mark the first time the Queen will get to meet her great granddaughter in person, as Lilibet was born in June 2021.

But the Platinum Jubilee will not only mark a major celebration for the Queen, but it will also be a big day for a younger member of the royal family – Lilibet, who will celebrate her first birthday during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on 4 June.