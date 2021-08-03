Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The forthcoming memoir hasn't proved to be a family favourite, apparently.





They may have swapped Frogmore Cottage for California in pursuit of a quieter life, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still managing to make headlines from across the pond.

Between the arrival of their baby daughter Lilibet Diana in June, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion with Prince William at the unveiling of a statue paying tribute to their mother, and Meghan’s A-list 40th birthday celebrations, Harry and Meghan are all anyone can seem to talk about at the moment.

So safe to say that Prince Harry’s impending tell-all memoir has the potential to cause a royal storm.

Set to be released next year, Harry’s book will reportedly cover everything from his years in the army, to his move away from royal life – and according to royal experts, the palace are none too happy about it.

While concerns have already been raised around how the book will portray Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward has now claimed that it’s Prince William who stands to be hurt the most by the book’s revelations.

“William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically, if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future,” Seward, who is the editor of Majesty magazine, told GB News. “It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future.”

Seward also spoke of how the book, which will be published by Penguin Random House next year, will affect Harry’s reportedly strained relationship with his father Prince Charles.

“Of course, everyone forgets poor old Prince Charles, who has remained very very quiet about all of this,” Seward told the controversial news channel. “It is his son and how hurtful can it be for him to hear Harry say that his father hasn’t been a great father — which is more or less some of the things he has already said.”

Details of what, exactly, the book will say are still very much under wraps, but the publisher have confirmed that it will be a “firsthand account of [his] life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

In a press release announcing the book, Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

We officially cannot wait to read it. Roll on 2022…