Sarah Ferguson has added fuel to the rumours around her future Bridgerton cameo

Bridgerton season three officially landed on Netflix this month, with the highly-anticipated instalment breaking viewing records.

The long-awaited season follows the popular love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. And from IRL Bridgerton romance rumours and the regency core resurgence, to surprise recastings and its empowering take on nudity, Bridgerton has been all anyone can talk about.

The Netflix show has become so popular in fact that high profile names are throwing their hats in the ring for the chance to make a future cameo, and among them is royalty.

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022)

Yes, really. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is desperate to make a Bridgerton cameo, with the 64-year-old opening up about the prospect in the past.

"I want to go on Bridgerton," the Duchess previously explained in an interview on Good Morning Britain. "I think Lady Penelope should have a friend who's got red hair like me. Don't you think? I'm putting it out there!"

This week, in an interview with Platinum Magazine, the Duchess of York added fuel to rumours, confirming that she has asked her agent to make it happen.

“I've asked my agent to get me on Bridgerton!”, she explained. “The set designs are incredible!”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continued: “I could be a long-lost friend for Penelope. I just have to be on Bridgerton!”

The royal went on to recall the offers she has received to go on reality TV, explaining: “I've been asked to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! hundreds of times.”

“The answer is always no,” she continued, with the Duchess of York appearing to favour TV and film roles to reality TV.

In fact, a Bridgerton cameo wouldn't be Sarah Ferguson's first time on screen, making major cameos in Friends and The Vicar of Dibley in the past. And more recently, appearing in the 2024 Hallmark film, An American in Austen, as the fitting role of "The Duchess".

Only time will tell whether the Duchess of York will feature in Bridgerton, but with season four already in the works, it’s not impossible.

We will continue to update this story.