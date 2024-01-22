Sarah Ferguson shares her 'shock' following skin cancer diagnosis
She has opened up about it for the first time
The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with skin cancer less than a year after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis. This weekend, a spokesperson for the Duchess confirmed that she had undergone mole removal surgery after it was recognised as a malignant melanoma.
The statement explained: "Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous."
The Duchess was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a single mastectomy operation, and while she has admitted the skin cancer diagnosis was a 'shock' she has added that she is in 'good spirits'.
Opening up about the experience on Instagram, she shared: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.
"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support. I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."
She continued: "I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."
A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)
A photo posted by on
The news comes just a week after the Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales would be in hospital over the coming weeks to recover from abdominal surgery, and King Charles will be undergoing a 'corrective procedure' to treat an enlarged prostate.
