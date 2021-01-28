One royal family member actually ‘loved’ how they were portrayed in The Crown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No, it's not Prince Charles.

Last year saw the highly anticipated return of The Crown , with season four being one of the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Colman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip. Josh O’Connor was back to play The Crown’s Prince Charles, joined by newcomers Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), to act out the highly publicised and very controversial affair. And let’s not forget an award-worthy Margaret Thatcher performance by Gillian Anderson.

Season four of The Crown was met with high praise from everyone except, well, the royals.

Yes, while most royal family members remain uninterested in their portrayal, a few have taken particular offence.

Unsurprisingly, Prince Charles wasn’t too thrilled with his portrayal, with his team reportedly concerned for the future King’s popularity after the show’s brutal portrayal of the affair.

In fact, the backlash against Prince Charles got so loud that Clarence House’s official social media platforms had to disable their comments due to an influx of messages about Princess Diana and his treatment of her.

Another royal who was reportedly angered by the Princess Diana storyline is Prince William, with a royal source telling the Daily Mail that he ‘feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money’.

There is one royal family member however who reportedly ‘loved’ their portrayal.

The royal viewer in question? Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, played in The Crown by Jessica Aquilina.

Fergie, as she is known, told Us Weekly that she ‘loved’ the way her wedding to Prince Andrew was portrayed in The Crown.

‘I thought it was filmed beautifully,’ she told the publication. ‘The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well.’

So there is at least one royal fan of The Crown.