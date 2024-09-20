Prince Harry is returning to the UK, and soon

It has officially been announced that Prince Harry will be returning to the UK for a short stay, with the Duke of Sussex set to arrive this month.

The 40-year-old's visit is work-related, with Prince Harry set to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards on September 30 - a charity of which he is a proud patron.

Prince Harry is expected to present the awards, meet the recipients and give a keynote speech at the event. And while it is not known whether Meghan Markle will accompany him, it is predicted that she will stay in California, with Prince Harry voicing his UK safety fears for his family earlier this year.

It is not known whether Prince Harry will see the royal family while he is in the UK, with tensions still strained between the Sussexes and the Mountbatten-Windsors since their step away from royal life.

However, Prince Harry's return does come at a pivotal time, with the royal family publicly marking his birthday last week - the first time since 2021. And according to sources, efforts are being made behind closed doors to encourage a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William in particular.

The Princess of Wales is reported to be involved in pushing for peace, with insiders explaining earlier this year that she is keen to mend the two brothers’ relationship.

"It bothers Kate that William and Harry are still estranged so she's taking matters into her own hands," a source recently told Star magazine, via the Mirror. “She feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it's time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there's still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch," another source explained to Closer. "And going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring...There’s a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it’s Kate."

We will continue to update this story.