King Charles has just 'stolen a move' from Meghan Markle's 'playbook'

King Charles is starring in a new documentary, a showbiz-like move that one expert points out is eerily reminiscent of Meghan Markle's strategy as a media personality.

The monarch's film, which will be released on Amazon Prime, will centre around his environmental work over the years — and is based loosely on his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World, as reported by BBC News.

Charles is reportedly "greatly looking forward" to the film and the impact it could have on viewers. The project is already underway, filming at Dumfries House in Scotland.

Of course, it doesn't take a seasoned royal expert to see the similarities between this and Meghan and Prince Harry's professional life: the Sussexes have an ongoing contract with Netflix, which has already given us a look at their everyday life (Harry & Meghan) and at one of their initiatives (Heart of Invictus). The Duchess' cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is set to be released on 4 March.

"There is a new King in Amazon’s jungle! Hot off the weekend press was news that Charles had stolen a move from his daughter-in-law Meghan’s playbook and will soon be streaming green trees from Dumfries House," remarked royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, speaking to the Mirror. "Expertly timed to fill the sails of Saturday’s news agenda it was let slip that King Charles will be collaborating with Amazon Prime to get his environmental message out to a wider audience."

The King has appeared in a number of documentaries over the years, even making cameos on Corrie and EastEnders, so he's no stranger to the TV world.

But for Tessa, it's particularly telling that Charles opted for Amazon over the BBC or ITV, which have been the more natural choices for royals over the years.

"That’s right, the monarch has ditched our national channels for a platform with international reach," the expert commented.

So, did he get the idea from Meghan, or is this simply the future of royal forays into broadcasting? We shall see!