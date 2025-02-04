King Charles has just 'stolen a move' from Meghan Markle's 'playbook'

They have more in common than you may think

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 on June 9, 2018 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

King Charles is starring in a new documentary, a showbiz-like move that one expert points out is eerily reminiscent of Meghan Markle's strategy as a media personality.

The monarch's film, which will be released on Amazon Prime, will centre around his environmental work over the years — and is based loosely on his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World, as reported by BBC News.

Charles is reportedly "greatly looking forward" to the film and the impact it could have on viewers. The project is already underway, filming at Dumfries House in Scotland.

Of course, it doesn't take a seasoned royal expert to see the similarities between this and Meghan and Prince Harry's professional life: the Sussexes have an ongoing contract with Netflix, which has already given us a look at their everyday life (Harry & Meghan) and at one of their initiatives (Heart of Invictus). The Duchess' cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is set to be released on 4 March.

"There is a new King in Amazon’s jungle! Hot off the weekend press was news that Charles had stolen a move from his daughter-in-law Meghan’s playbook and will soon be streaming green trees from Dumfries House," remarked royal expert and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, speaking to the Mirror. "Expertly timed to fill the sails of Saturday’s news agenda it was let slip that King Charles will be collaborating with Amazon Prime to get his environmental message out to a wider audience."

The King has appeared in a number of documentaries over the years, even making cameos on Corrie and EastEnders, so he's no stranger to the TV world.

But for Tessa, it's particularly telling that Charles opted for Amazon over the BBC or ITV, which have been the more natural choices for royals over the years.

"That’s right, the monarch has ditched our national channels for a platform with international reach," the expert commented.

So, did he get the idea from Meghan, or is this simply the future of royal forays into broadcasting? We shall see!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸