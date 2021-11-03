How is the Queen changing her Christmas plans this year?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the royals never failing to make headlines.

It has recently been the Queen’s health that has made the most news, with Her Majesty forced to spend a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

The Queen was forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland and the Cop26 summit, encouraged by doctors to take it easy.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

There is one event however that the Queen fully intends to pull out all the stops for, Christmas, with the 95-year-old monarch said to be determined to host the family over the holidays.

Last year, the Queen had a scaled-down Christmas, forced to cancel her traditional visit to Sandringham for the holidays. This year, it is thought that the Queen hopes to make up for lost time, returning to Sandringham for Christmas and bringing all of her family together over the holiday season.

Speaking of the change, a source reportedly told The Mirror: ‘This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones. The Queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks.’

This festive period will already be different for the royal family. It will be the Queen’s first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip who sadly passed away early this year.

We’re sending the Queen our well wishes!