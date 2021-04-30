The Queen has paid a special tribute to Prince William and Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and Prince William and Kate Middleton never fail to make headlines.

From Kate Middleton’s handy face mask trick to the news that the Duke and Duchess are hiring an important new role for their team, the Cambridge couple make non-stop news, especially since their relocation to Kensington Palace.

This week however, it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage that got the world talking as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

Marking the day, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a home video of their family – and it’s more heart-warming than a John Lewis advert.

Holding hands on the beach, laughing and toasting marshmallows – it’s all there – and unsurprisingly, it’s going viral.

‘Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the sweet video. ‘We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C’

It was a tribute from the Queen however that made particular headlines, as Her Majesty reposted Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new anniversary photographs to her Instagram account, captioning the tribute:

‘Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey.’

The Duke and Duchess captioned the loved-up snaps on their own social media platforms, with the simple phrase: ’10 years’.

According to the Cambridges, the new photographs were taken this week by Chris Floyd ahead of the Duke and Duchess’ 10th wedding anniversary.

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!