The Royal Family is likely "despairing" over "Harry & Meghan" Netflix doc, royal expert says
The Sussexes will be revealing more bombshells this week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Although Volume 1 of Harry & Meghan on Netflix didn't include any revelations that were too shocking, there were still a number of inclusions that allegedly didn't sit right with the UK-based royals.
But judging from a trailer for Volume 2, this second release — coming Thursday — could be even more hurtful to members of the Royal Family, particularly King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.
"The three words that come to mind when I consider how the Royal Family must be feeling during the run up to the release of the next three episodes are despairing, dismayed and disappointed," Jennie Bond told OK! in no uncertain terms.
"They’ll be hurt and pained. Charles must be distraught that this is going on and on."
A royal source has previously said that Charles is "sad rather than angry" about the difficult status of his relationship with Prince Harry, and the Sussexes' decision to tell their own story on Netflix and via Harry's memoir, Spare, which will be published in January.
Among the moments in Harry & Meghan that have proven controversial so far is the inclusion of clips from Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview, even though Prince William has previously expressed his wish that the interview no longer be aired.
In the teaser for Volume 2, Prince Harry takes aim at the "institutional gaslighting" that goes on behind the scenes in the royal Firm, and delivers the headline-making quote: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle says: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."
Essentially, it looks like the royal couple won't be holding back on the revelations over the course of the next three episodes, and chances are their relatives over in Britain won't like it very much.
Still, hopefully they can put their differences aside soon — at least for King Charles' coronation. We shall see.
-
These are the most 'beautiful' baby names according to science
Parents to be - what do you think of these?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry and Meghan have given us a "full-on window into their world" with Netflix doc, royal expert says
They've revealed a lot so far
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles is still hoping for a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, source says
We hope they can make it work
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan have given us a "full-on window into their world" with Netflix doc, royal expert says
They've revealed a lot so far
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles is still hoping for a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, source says
We hope they can make it work
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The trailer for part two of Harry and Meghan's documentary has been released
The next three episodes will air on Thursday
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The biggest moments from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary so far
The series that has *everyone* talking
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry and Meghan have a "twin soul connection," relationship expert says
This is so sweet
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This is what actually happened on Harry and Meghan's first date
The couple released details in their new Netflix documentary
By Sarah Finley
-
This is the fun night out that Harry and Meghan had before their relationship was made public
The royals tell all in their new Netflix documentary
By Sarah Finley
-
Royal experts open up about whether Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles' coronation
By Iris Goldsztajn