The Royal Family is likely "despairing" over "Harry & Meghan" Netflix doc, royal expert says

Although Volume 1 of Harry & Meghan on Netflix didn't include any revelations that were too shocking, there were still a number of inclusions that allegedly didn't sit right with the UK-based royals.

But judging from a trailer for Volume 2, this second release — coming Thursday — could be even more hurtful to members of the Royal Family, particularly King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.

"The three words that come to mind when I consider how the Royal Family must be feeling during the run up to the release of the next three episodes are despairing, dismayed and disappointed," Jennie Bond told OK! in no uncertain terms.

"They’ll be hurt and pained. Charles must be distraught that this is going on and on."

A royal source has previously said that Charles is "sad rather than angry" about the difficult status of his relationship with Prince Harry, and the Sussexes' decision to tell their own story on Netflix and via Harry's memoir, Spare, which will be published in January.

Among the moments in Harry & Meghan that have proven controversial so far is the inclusion of clips from Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview, even though Prince William has previously expressed his wish that the interview no longer be aired.

In the teaser for Volume 2, Prince Harry takes aim at the "institutional gaslighting" that goes on behind the scenes in the royal Firm, and delivers the headline-making quote: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle says: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

Essentially, it looks like the royal couple won't be holding back on the revelations over the course of the next three episodes, and chances are their relatives over in Britain won't like it very much.

Still, hopefully they can put their differences aside soon — at least for King Charles' coronation. We shall see.