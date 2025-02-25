Princess Kate has been given surprising new royal powers

Princess Kate breaks century-old tradition with her surprising new royal powers
Since joining the royal family, experts and insiders have often claimed that the Princess of Wales holds the 'future of the monarchy' in her hands. Not only did she get a rapid stamp of approval from the late Queen Elizabeth II when she started dating Prince William, but she has gone on to become the 'face' of the royal family thanks to her ongoing charity work, popularity with the public, and tradition-breaking relatability.
Kate and her husband William have consistently ripped up the royal rule book, whether it's through their modern parenting techniques or their willingness to be vulnerable. But the Princess of Wales has also gone on to change, and make, history- and her latest privileges only serve to highlight her importance within the royal fold.
The Princess is set to break a century-old tradition as she will be permitted to issue royal warrants, an honour which has not been given to a Princess of Wales since 1910. The last royal to hold the Princess of Wales title and also boast this power was Mary of Teck, who was privy to issuing royal warrants before her husband, George V, became the King.
Currently, the authority to issue royal warrants is limited to King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William. This prestigious recognition is used as a universally acknowledged marker of a brand's quality, and usually the approved people and companies supply goods or services to the royal household. Publicly, it shows that a product has a veritable royal seal, and this lasts for up to five years at a time.
The royal warrant spans across industries, too, with notable names including Burberry, Barbour, Fortnum & Mason, Cartier, Twinings and Elizabeth Arden. Given that Princess Kate has become something of a style icon over the years, she may well use the power to recognise some of her go-to fashion brands and designers.
