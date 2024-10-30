Why Princess Kate was 'given a blessing' that Diana was denied

The Princess of Wales is often praised for her modern approach to royal duties. Whether it's how she parents her three young children and goes against traditional rules, her refreshing take on royal fashion, or her commitment to mental health awareness and early learning research, many royal experts believe that Kate 'holds the future of the monarchy in her hands'.

Now, royal expert and biographer Robert Jobson - who has written extensively about King Charles, Princess Kate and Princess Diana - has claimed that Kate was 'given a blessing' from the now-King when it comes to how she is permitted to operate within the monarchy. However, Jobson states that the same blessing was not offered to the late Princess Diana during her marriage to Charles.

In a piece for MailOnline, he wrote: "Whilst it is Charles' head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to. And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles's blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation."

During Diana's infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir in 1995, she spoke about the breakdown of her marriage and expressed that the public's overwhelming interest in her outshone her husband and caused 'pressure' and 'jealousy'. She said: "The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people. We'd be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, 'Oh, she's on the other side'. Now, if you're a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it... A great deal of complicated situations arose because of that."

Jobson claims that the Wales' have the 'wow factor', and that this is why Charles has taken a different approach with their popularity. He added: "[William and Kate] make headlines for the right reasons. She has made the role as the new princess her own. Her work with Early Learning for young children has been groundbreaking. She looks great, she is smart and is an inspiration to many women at home and abroad. But she never overplays her hand."

Princess Kate has quietly returned to work since announcing that she completed her cancer treatment, and royal fans are looking forward to seeing her at her annual festive concert, Together At Christmas, which is set to air on ITV on 24th December 2024.