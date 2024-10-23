Princess Kate's 'modern' approach makes royals seem 'stuffy,' expert says

Princess Kate is very much a millennial, as she's proven for years when it comes to her public-facing strategy as a royal. Most recently, the Princess of Wales released a personal statement on X (formerly Twitter) to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, which was signed "C" to show that she had written it herself. This, commented royal expert Jennie Bond, showed just how "modern" Kate is in her methods — especially when contrasted with the more formal approach taken by Buckingham Palace.

"This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence and staying in touch, even when she is not making personal appearances," Jennie told OK! about the message. "Official statements from the Palace now seem quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison. Social media can be a source of awful abuse, but Catherine and William are showing that it can be used to spread goodwill and kindness."

In her message, Kate wrote: "Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss. Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected #WaveofLight"

She also linked out to messages from baby loss organisations, including Baby Loss Awareness Week, Tommy's, and Child Bereavement UK.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss. Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLightC pic.twitter.com/UMc3SEaYX9October 15, 2024

Kate's social media statement comes as she continues her recovery from cancer. Though she has completed her chemotherapy treatment, she of course still needs to rest and recoup strength before she can go back to being a full-time working royal.

With that said, the Princess was able to make two public appearances over the past few weeks. For the first in early October, she met young photographer Liz Hatton, who sadly has an aggressive form of cancer, according to BBC News. For the second appearance just days later, Kate joined husband Prince William in visiting Southport to speak to the community affected by the tragic stabbing that took place there over the summer.