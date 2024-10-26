Prince William and Princess Kate's "funny" uncut interview "would have blown the public away"

The Prince and Princess of Wales are front and centre this season, stepping up as leaders within the fold. And amid Princess Kate's cancer recovery and royal return, the couple has been praised for their commitment to duty.

It is their lesser known "silly side" that royal experts have been opening up about this month, revealing that the royal duo are actually "a lot more fun" behind Palace doors.

"I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," royal author Robert Jobson explained of Princess Kate during a recent appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show. "I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented."

"She laughs a lot," he continued. "And I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humour."

Prince Harry has also opened up about Princess Kate's "heavily disguised silly side" in the past, explaining in his 2023 memoir Spare that he "liked making her laugh".

According to Mike Tindall, this was on full display during the royal couple's appearance on his podcast, 'The Good, the Bad & the Rugby'. And had he been able to release the uncut version, he reported that listeners would be "blown away".

Tindall, former rugby player and fellow royal family member, made the admission in his new book, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed, written with his podcast co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell. And in one particular excerpt, Tindall recalls the relatable interview.

"They came across as down-to-earth, fully engaged, funny and knowledgeable," he explained of the Prince and Princess of Wales. "It was a far more enlightening chat than I expected, not because I thought they’d be dull (I already knew that they weren’t) but because I know how everything to do with the royal family is so carefully controlled.

"I think the podcast humanised them a little bit," he continued. "And I kind of wish they’d let us put the uncut version out, because it would have blown the public away."

The Good, the Bad & the Rugby - Unleashed is available to buy now.