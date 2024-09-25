Princess Kate confirms appearance at important upcoming royal event
The Princess of Wales recently shared that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment, six months after announcing that cancer had been found during abdominal surgery at the start of the year. Princess Kate had taken time away from royal duties, but made two surprise appearances over the summer - once at Trooping the Colour in June, and then again the following month at the Wimbledon Gentleman's Single's Final.
Since sharing that she has completed treatment, Prince William has emphasised that the Princess has a 'long way to go' with her recovery, and the family declined to confirm when the public would next see Kate. However, she quietly returned to work last week when she attended a meeting at Windsor Castle to discuss her ongoing work with early years learning and research.
Now, after much speculation, a number of outlets have confirmed that Princess Kate will host her annual Christmas service. Every year since 2021, Kate has been at the helm of the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which airs on ITV1. Given her health issues this year, it was unclear whether she would be well enough to host the service - but the event will go ahead with Kate at the fore, as per HELLO! and Tatler. The reports refers to a Court Circular - an official document which details royal engagements - that was shared this week, which reads: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle."
According to the report in HELLO!, the publication 'understands that Kate was joined by members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation to discuss plans for her Christmas carol service'.
A source recently told The Mirror that Kate is feeling well and able to pursue work projects, claiming: "The princess continues to be making a good recovery and is looking forward to getting back to public life."
Earlier this month, royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! that Princess Kate would make a festive appearance towards the end of the year, explaining: "There are also plans for her to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which should be a joyous occasion, and I’m sure many senior members of the Royal Family will want to support her."
The Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey is expected to be filmed in December and will air on ITV, at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news.
