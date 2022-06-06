Yesterday saw the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend with a celebratory pageant that lasted most of the afternoon. Not only were we treated to a surprise appearance by her majesty herself, but we also got to see many of the youngest Royals who had come out to see the spectacle.
We caught glimpses of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (who stole the show with his expressions over the weekend), as well as Mia and Lena (daughters of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall).
Also in the Royal Box was August Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s son with husband Jack Brooksbank, who made his Royal debut. August, who recently turned one, was seen splitting his time between his mother’s and father’s laps for much of the pageant.
Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child in Feb. 2021, making the Queen a great-grandmother for the ninth time. The Queen’s great-grandson was well and truly in the Jubilee spirit sporting a jaunty Union Jack sweater from traditional British childrenswear brand Trotters.
A brand already loved by the Royal family (Prince George and Princess Charlotte are often seen wearing its clothes) this sweet little jumper was the perfect choice to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
This was August’s second Jubilee event of the weekend, he watched the RAF flypast during Thursday’s Trooping the Color parade with his parents from a rooftop close to Buckingham Palace.
The little one is definitely giving George, Charlotte and Louis a run for their money in the cuteness race.