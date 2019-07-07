Your complete guide to Royal baby fashion

With three royal children, we can imagine the Duchess of Cambridge has a wardrobe full of cute children’s clothes, and she is already dressing Prince Louis is some of her favourite brands that she’s shopped for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate has famously always opted for traditional clothes, including lots of shorts for Prince George (there is a good reason for both of these, if you follow those links), and the general public loves it, with many items selling out as soon as the royal children wear them (what Kate effect?).

So here’s your ultimate guide of the baby and children’s fashion brands Kate and William love the most, and where you can shop them.

Neck & Neck

Prince Louis took his first steps (in public at least) at the Chelsea Garden Show last month, and looked adorable in red stripe dungarees by Spanish brand Neck & Neck, which used to belong to his big brother Prince George. Weirdly, Prince George was also photographed taking his first steps in them.

Shop now: Red stripe overalls for £35 from neck & neck

Elfie London

London based childrenswear brand Elfie is behind the knitted jumper Louis wore in his first birthday portrait, but it’s thought the Duchess bought it before even Prince George was born as it’s from their first collection seven years ago.

Shop now: BLYTON CARDIGAN for £68 from Elfie

Trotters

Another shot released for Prince Louis’ first birthday featured the tot in an adorable blue puppy jumper, by childrenswear brand Trotters. That particular jumper has sadly now sold out, but there are loads of other animal options including bunny rabbits and sharks.

Shop now: Little Bunny Jumper for £25 from Trotters

G.H. Hurt & Son

The family owned brand saw a huge spike in visits to their site (and by huge, we mean 100,000 in less than 24 hours) when Princess Charlotte was presented to the world outside the Lindo Wing, swaddled in its traditional knitted shawl.

Shop now: Super-fine Merino Wool Christening Shawl for £54 from G.H.Hurt & Son

Who can forget THAT picture of Prince George in his toy soldier tank top for his last official Christmas portrait before the arrival of Princess Charlotte (he was 17 months at the time)? The tank top was possibly one of the most popular Cath Kidston items ever, and has been re-issued in one form or other ever since.

Shop now: KIDS London guards shirt for £28 from Cath Kidston

Rachel Riley

British brand Rachel Riley is Kate’s go-to for traditional designs for George. He wore a smock shirt and red shorts for Princess Charlotte’s christening, prompting many comparisons with a similar outfit Prince William wore when he was a child.

Shop now: RACHEL RILEY Baby Boys Ivory Cotton Shortie for £75 from Children Salon

To celebrate Princess Charlotte’s 2nd birthday, her parents released a pic of the tot wearing a pastel yellow Fairisle jumper from John Lewis, which obviously sold out instantly. A fashion influencer or what?

Shop now: John Lewis Cardigan, for £12 from John Lewis

Pepa & Co

The Spanish kidswear brand won Kate over with its pretty embroidered designs, and both Princess Charlotte and Prince George have a few of the brand’s clothes hanging in their Royal wardrobes. They both wore it to Pippa Middleton’s wedding, Prince George sported a whale jumper for an official 3rd birthday portrait, and Charlotte wore a pretty dress on her tour of Canada.

Shop now: TRADITIONAL HAND SMOCKED DRESS for £84 from Papa & Co

M&H

Remember that adorable picture of Princess Charlotte wearing a pie crust dress and playing with her cuddly toy? Yep, that was M&H.

Shop now: Sandra smock dress for €29.95 from M&H

Amaia Kids

Prince George wore an Amaia jumper to meet his sister for the first time, and Princess Charlotte wore a pink dress for the Queen’s 90th birthday. She also wore an Amaia coat for her first day of school.

Shop now: Burgundy coat for £140 from Amaia Kids

My 1st Years

Remember that cute customised robe Prince George wore to meet President Obama? That was by My 1st Years. He teamed it with velvet slippers and silk pyjamas, and the internet did the rest. Cue 100,000 memes.

Shop now: My 1st Years Baby Personalised Prince Gingham Robe for £26

With Meghan and Harry now first time parents to baby Archie, they’ll definitely have plenty of chic hand-me-downs to start off with, including the outfit Prince Louis borrowed that was once owned by Prince Harry.

One heck of a stylish family for sure.