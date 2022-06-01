Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: what time is it and where is the best place to spot it?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just when you thought all of the events, street parties and royal appearances had been announced for the upcoming Jubilee weekend, the RAF has unveiled its plans for a show stopping air display on Thursday (June 2). After all, what would a royal celebration be without an RAF flypast?

The flypast has been meticulously timed to add a final flourish to the Queen’s Trooping the Colour. And for good reason, HRH’s birthday celebrations need to be even more special for her 70th year on the throne.

Sadly, it’s been reported that the monarch will not be present to receive the royal salute this year. However she will still be able to enjoy the dedicated display from Buckingham Palace, phew.

So what’s in store? Around 70 aircrafts will swoop across England. The fleet – which includes Red Arrows and other famous military aircrafts like Lancaster Bombers and Spitfires – is one of the largest formations to grace the skies. Its journey is thought to be beginning at the North Sea before heading over Central London and dispersing across the South of the country.

What time and where will I be able to see the flypast?

The planes are taking off from East Anglia at 11:45am on the big day, they will then start heading towards London for just after midday. On the way, the Arrows will head over Norfolk, Ipswich then Essex.

Before flying directly over Buckingham Palace at 1pm (get your binoculars ready), the pilots will form up over North East London. So, if you’re celebrating in Shoreditch or Stratford, keep an eye out for the planes at around 12:40pm.

Do you live in Brixton, Crystal Palace or Peckham? Don’t worry, you’ll get a slice of the action too. After wowing the crowds on The Mall, the fleet will disperse and fly overhead for another half and hour before heading out to Surrey.

If you are a plane fanatic or you simply want to fuel your dad’s excitement, its useful to remember that these timings are weather permitting. Although the forecast is looking good (21 degrees and sunny, woop) the display may be a few minutes behind, or in front, of schedule.