Princess Charlotte’s caring gesture towards the Queen proves she’s just like her mum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How cute!

The royal siblings have been hitting headlines throughout the Platinum Jubilee weekend. From their starring role in Thursday’s Trooping the Colour to Prince Louis hilarious behaviour on the balcony, the children loved the limelight.

On Sunday, Princess Charlotte proved that she is just as empathetic and caring as her mum with a simple (and adorable) gesture towards her great-grandmother.

During the People’s Parade the young royal stood with The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, her parents and brothers on balcony of Buckingham Palace. As the Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to a close, Princess Charlotte gave the monarch a caring glance to make sure she was okay whilst singing the National Anthem.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James says: “She seems to have inherited the trait from Kate, who stroked Louis constantly to keep him happy and who bent down to his height to talk to him once he had taken his place in the line-up.”

The family were watching the final event of the Platinum Jubilee, a parade that charted The Queen’s time on the throne. From holograms on the gold state coach to a bus jam-packed full of 90s supermodels, it was the perfect homage to her seven decades of service.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

It’s not the first time Princess Charlotte has shown her empathetic nature. “When Beatrice was sobbing uncontrollably during Prince Philip’s memorial it was Charlotte who threw her a concerned glance, prompting Beatrice to smile to show she was ok,” explains James.

Charlotte was obviously concerned for the health of The Queen after she was unable to attend some of the Jubilee celebrations. Her Majesty had to bow out of the Epsom Derby and Service of Thanksgiving on Friday and Saturday. This is following her absence from Easter celebrations and Commonwealth Service engagements earlier this year because of mobility problems.

Luckily, The Queen did get to meet Lilibet for the first time this weekend – cuteness overload.

Despite having to miss a few of the events, the monarch has released a message to the nation saying how “humbled and deeply touched” she is from the weekend of celebrations.