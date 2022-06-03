The Queen met Lilibet for the first time yesterday and it sounds adorable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are well underway, with the royal family attending Trooping the Colour yesterday to mark the long weekend of events. Many were thrilled to see Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taking centre stage as they joined their mother in the lead carriage for the parade in the morning – and four year old Louis even went viral for his hilarious expressions when he was on the Buckingham Palace balcony watching the flypast.

Eagle eyed royal fans also spotted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside the family during the event. Although they didn’t have an official spot on the balcony due to the fact that the Queen announced only working royals would be present, Meghan was photographed just inside the palace laughing with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall. Sweet photographs have emerged of the couple playfully ‘shushing’ the children as they look out of the window.

Much talk has been made of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee weekend, and when it was confirmed that they would attend with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, many discussed when their daughter – who turns one year old on Saturday – would meet her namesake and great-grandmother.

Omid Scobie, royal commentator and co-author of the Harry and Meghan biography Finding Freedom, now reveals that the Queen has in fact already met young Lilibet.

It was thought that their first meeting would happen over the weekend, but during an interview with BBC breakfast the insider said: ‘I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

‘Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it. They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.

‘Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

‘So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.’

