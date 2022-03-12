Why will the Queen not attend this year’s Commonwealth Service?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has confirmed she will not attend the Commonwealth Service.

The upcoming royal engagement is set to take place on Monday 14 March, at Westminster Abbey, however Buckingham Palace has confirmed Her Majesty has cancelled.

There will still be a royal representative in attendance, in the form of the 95-year-old royal’s son, Prince Charles.

The statement from Buckingham Palace reads: “After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.”

The statement did not mention the reason why the Queen will not be there on Monday, although she will still continue other royal engagements in her diary, including the memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on 29 March.

The statement continued: “[The Queen] will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

Next week’s event is tipped to see around 1,500 guests attend to celebrate Britain and the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth is the Queen and head of state in Britain, as well as 14 Commonwealth countries, which include Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and many more.

ITV’s Royal Editor, Chris Ship, has alleged the Queen’s cancellation is due to her comfort in getting to and from the London venue, as she has recently overcome COVID, and has moved permanently to Windsor Castle.

However, a separate source thinks the event would be too taxing on the Queen and her health.

The insider told Mail Online: “It’s not a great surprise that the Queen won’t be attending the Commonwealth Day service.

“Anyone who reaches the age of 95 would find it difficult to stand for long periods of time. She has said herself that she has been finding it difficult to walk lately. She has also been recovering from Covid.

“I don’t think anyone really expected her to attend under the circumstances. She has to take things steady. She will be disappointed but it is a sensible precaution.”

Since contracting coronavirus, the Queen has been carrying out light royal duties virtually, the Commonwealth Service would have been the monarch’s first real life public engagements.

Earlier this week the Queen met with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, before she met Britain’s armed forces.