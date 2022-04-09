Queen pulls out of Easter engagements ‘with regret’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has decided she will not attend the annual Maundy Day church service, as part of the early Easter weekend celebrations next week.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the 95-year-old royal will not be attending the service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this year because of mobility issues and concerns around Her Majesty’s mobility, comfort and health.

This year’s Maundy Day church service will mark the return of the ceremony after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maundy Day service takes place on Maundy Thursday, which is the day before Good Friday, and is to celebrate those who have contributed to their local church or community.

As part of the service attendees are given ceremonial silver coins – otherwise known as Maundy Money, to thank contributors for their service.

The Queen decided to opt out of the event when the order of service was to be printed, as the monarch didn’t want any misunderstandings.

In the queen’s absence the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, will be attending to represent the royal family.

A statement was released, which read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will represent Her Majesty The Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Thursday 14th April.

“The Prince and The Duchess will be met by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO and the Lord High Almoner, the Right Reverend Dr. John Inge.

“Their Royal Highnesses will be presented with nosegays at the start of the service, during which The Prince of Wales will distribute the Maundy money.

“Following the service, The Prince and The Duchess will proceed to the West Steps where an official photograph will be taken of Their Royal Highnesses and the Royal Maundy party.”

The Queen has recently had to bow out of royal engagements, including the Commonwealth Service last month, and other occasions.

It was feared the Queen would have to pass on the tribute to her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey, as she did not confirm she was attending until a few hours prior.

The Queen has a busy year in store with her 96th birthday on the horizon, as well as more Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark her 70 year reign.