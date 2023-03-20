With King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) less than two months away, the royal family are busy ensuring that the long weekend runs smoothly.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Charles was formally announced as the monarch - but his coronation is yet to take place. On Saturday 6th May, he will be crowned and officially sworn in as the King.

The extended royal family will play a huge part in the proceedings, with 9 year old Prince George - who is second in line to the throne - expected to be given a key role in the celebrations.

However, it is also believed that his younger siblings - Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 - will also have a very important role. It was previously thought that the Prince and Princess of Wales' two youngest children would attend as onlookers, but leaked plans show that might not be the case at all.

According to The Times, all three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children will be involved in the procession at Westminster Abbey, with the schedule showing that George, Charlotte and Louis will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla as they leave the ceremony.

Royal fans will no doubt be excited to see the three siblings celebrating together again, as their appearance at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer was a huge hit. In fact, Louis became something of a viral sensation thanks to his cheeky behaviour on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and at the Palace concert where mum Kate was praised for how she handled the energetic little royal.

Queen Consort Camilla's five grandchildren are also believed to be included in the celebrations, as she has reportedly said she wants them close by during the anointing part of the ceremony.

However, it is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet, will also make an appearance or have been given any roles. The couple confirmed that they had received a save the date email with an invite to the coronation, but have not publicly announced if they will attend.