Charlotte and Louis will have these important roles at Charles' coronation
They'll be joining their brother George front and centre
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
With King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab) less than two months away, the royal family are busy ensuring that the long weekend runs smoothly.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) in September, Charles was formally announced as the monarch - but his coronation is yet to take place. On Saturday 6th May (opens in new tab), he will be crowned and officially sworn in as the King.
The extended royal family will play a huge part in the proceedings, with 9 year old Prince George - who is second in line to the throne - expected to be given a key role in the celebrations.
However, it is also believed that his younger siblings - Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 - will also have a very important role. It was previously thought that the Prince and Princess of Wales' two youngest children would attend as onlookers, but leaked plans show that might not be the case at all.
According to The Times, all three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children will be involved in the procession at Westminster Abbey, with the schedule showing that George, Charlotte and Louis will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (opens in new tab) as they leave the ceremony.
Royal fans will no doubt be excited to see the three siblings celebrating together again, as their appearance at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer was a huge hit. In fact, Louis became something of a viral sensation (opens in new tab) thanks to his cheeky behaviour on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and at the Palace concert where mum Kate was praised for how she handled the energetic little royal (opens in new tab).
Queen Consort Camilla's five grandchildren are also believed to be included in the celebrations, as she has reportedly said she wants them close by during the anointing part of the ceremony.
However, it is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Archie and Lilibet, will also make an appearance or have been given any roles. The couple confirmed that they had received a save the date email (opens in new tab) with an invite to the coronation, but have not publicly announced if they will attend.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Stress apps promise to boost your mood - scroll our edit of the 6 best to download RN
No-nonsense apps to help you destress.
By Ally Head
-
This accessories trend has seen an 800% increase in searches recently
Would you try this trend?
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Our third annual Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards are here - and they're bigger and better than ever
The wait is over - it's time to celebrate eco-friendly businesses.
By Ally Head
-
William and Kate have 'terrible rows' and their marriage is 'not all sweetness' claims royal author
"It’s like a Jane Austen novel."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The monarchy's future "rests on Kate," says Diana's former butler
Paul Burrell isn't the only one to think that
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte looks like she's great friends with mum Kate, expert says
They have a special bond
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Um, is Meghan Markle going to be an influencer now?
The evidence is stacking up
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry 'may come alone' if he accepts the invitation to King Charles' coronation
Apparently Meghan may not 'be able to be by his side'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Kate didn't curtsy to Charles at the Commonwealth Day service
It's a royal tradition - but the Princess of Wales refrained
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William "will be polite" to Harry and Meghan at the coronation, royal expert says
Makes sense
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sarah Ferguson broke royal ranks to share her thoughts on "Spare"
She kept it ambiguous
By Iris Goldsztajn