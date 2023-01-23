Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'unlikely' to appear on Palace balcony at King Charles' coronation
But reports claim they will be invited to the celebration
Over the weekend, details of King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) have been released to the public with plans to emulate the long celebratory weekend of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year.
To mark Charles' ascension to the throne, there will be a a full scale concert in Windsor featuring a host of famous faces, and a 'coronation big lunch' where members of the public are being encouraged to volunteer to help with local street parties and celebrations across the country.
One of the most popular moments of any large scale royal event is when members of the family congregate at the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, and given the recent release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) many have wondered whether the Duke of Sussex will be a visible face as they gather to watch - and if he will be at the coronation at all (opens in new tab).
The event is set to take place on 6th May 2023, which also happens to be their son Archie's fourth birthday, but following family tensions it is yet to be confirmed whether Harry and Meghan will attend the event.
At the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last summer, only working members of the royal family made an appearance on the Palace balcony, meaning that following their resignation from the monarchy, the Sussexes were not present.
According to the Mirror, Charles will likely follow suit and keep the balcony spots reserved for working royals, despite Harry being his son, reporting: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to join the lineup of royals to appear at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony as they no longer carry out official duties, alongside Prince Andrew."
A senior royal insider also told the Mail on Sunday that it is 'unlikely' we will see the couple making an appearance for the traditional moment.
Following the release of their Netflix series Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab) late last year, as well as Harry's recent memoir, many have questioned whether they will attend the event at all.
When asked directly by Tom Bradby during an ITV interview if he will be there, Harry said: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The - the ball is in their court.
"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they can - that they are willing to sit down and talk about it, because there's a lot that's happened in six years.
"And prior to that as well."
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun on Sunday that she believes they will 'of course' be invited - but it is unclear if they will accept.
She said: "Will Harry and Meghan be invited? Of course. Harry will attend, as how can you write a book about forgiveness and not turn up to your dad’s Coronation? Meghan, I am not so sure."
We'll have to wait and see.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news.
