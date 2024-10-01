Princess Beatrice announces that she's pregnant with her second child
Princess Beatrice has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The pair are already parents to three year old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, who they welcomed in 2021, and Beatrice is also a step-parent to Christopher Woolf, aged 8, whom Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang.
Buckingham Palace shared the happy news in a statement on social media, saying: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
Alongside the statement, the Palace shared a photo of Beatrice and Edoardo embracing and smiling, as well as a sweet snap of Edoardo, Wolfie and Sienna on a country walk. Many have already rushed to congratulate the couple, from celebrities to royal fans.
Podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, who has previously interviewed the Princess of Wales, wrote underneath the image: "Wonderful news!"
One royal fan wrote: "Best wishes for a healthy and happy baby."
Another added: "Oh my goodness, congratulations to you both!"
Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in July 2020 in a private low-key ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Their daughter Sienna was born a little over a year later, but the royal toddler does not have an official title given that Beatrice is the niece King Charles, and titles are generally reserved for those in direct line of the monarch.
While it's unclear when the couple are expecting to welcome the newest little royal, the news means that the line of succession is impacted, with Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie now 12th in line to the throne.
Congratulations to Beatrice and Edoardo!
