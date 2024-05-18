Princess Beatrice is expected to be playing a more senior royal role, and soon
2024 has been a difficult year for the royal family, seeing both King Charles and the Princess of Wales diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer and forced to take a step back from public duty.
King Charles has returned to work this month, reassuring the nation of his progress. But with a “slimmed down monarchy” in place, the responsibilities have mainly fallen on Prince William’s shoulders. And even with major steps up from Princess Anne and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the royal family appears to be stretched.
As the Mountbatten-Windsors prepare for a busy summer calendar of official events, there will be a need for all hands on deck, and it is thought that King Charles could widen the list of royal family members on duty to lighten the load.
Top of the list is reported to be Princess Beatrice, who sources say the King is considering bringing in for some “glamour”.
"[King Charles] is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he's looking to Beatrice and Eugenie,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He thinks that they've grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset.
“Charles is listening to his public,” the source continued. “They have been crying out for that royal glamour that has been missing during a time when his slimmed-down monarchy is in desperate need of bulking up."
The source went on to explain that Beatrice in particular is ready for her "chance to shine" adding that she would be the perfect fit, being "ambitious, confident and fashionable".
“I think Beatrice and Eugenie are adding support where they can,” the source continued. “They've always been clear they're non-royal, but they're always there to help fulfill any duties required."
It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to public duties, but it has been reported that King Charles is insistent that she comes back only when she is ready.
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
