Why Princess Beatrice's daughter is staying with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the moment

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are doting parents to their little girl Sienna, who is turning 2 in September.

With that said, sometimes parents want a little romantic getaway together, which is exactly why little Sienna has been spending some quality time recently with her grandparents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, in their Windsor home at Royal Lodge.

"Beatrice and Edo are away so Gee-Gee is in charge, it's really quite amusing," the Duchess of York revealed on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah recently (via Hello!).

"I wished for the time that Sienna would come in and say Gee-Gee let's come and play, and now every minute of the day she wants to come and play!"

Sarah went on to explain that Sienna definitely knows what she wants despite being so little, and that she's really reminding her of her mum at the same age.

"She's the controller of granny and grandpa right now" Sarah said. "It's taken me right back to following Beatrice around."

Edoardo is also dad to son Wolfie, 7, whom he shares with his ex-partner, and which makes Sarah and Andrew his step-grandparents.

Meanwhile, the Yorks' youngest daughter Princess Eugenie shares two sons with her husband Jack Brooksbank. They welcomed August Philip Hawke in February 2021, followed by Ernest George Ronnie in May 2023.

The name Ronnie was in honour of Sarah's late father Ronald Ferguson, and the Duchess previously admitted that she cried when she learned what her youngest grandson had been named.

"When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they had put my dad in there," Sarah said. "It was so kind, I thought. It made me cry."

Clearly, Sarah is a very loving grandmother — which isn't particularly surprising, given how close she is with her two daughters. All the same, it's heartwarming to see!