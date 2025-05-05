Rihanna announces third pregnancy ahead of return to the Met Gala red carpet
She knows how to make an entrance
Rihanna’s arrival on the Met Gala red carpet is always a moment that both fashion lovers and fans await with bated breath. However, this year, it’s not her take on the theme that excited everyone.
Arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art earlier today, the singer stepped out in a fitted grey two-piece revealing a big surprise: she’s pregnant.
Currently, the singer has two children, RZA and Riot, with partner A$AP Rocky; however, it appears congratulations are in order as a third isn't far behind.
To show off her growing baby bump, RiRi opted for a ribbed co-ord from Miu Miu worn alongside coordinating grey knee-length socks and court heels.
She accessorised the look with a dark grey bucket hat and a fur stole, possibly nodding to the look she’d be stepping out in that evening.
This won’t be the first time Rihanna has taken to the Met Gala red carpet with a baby bump. In 2023, while pregnant with the couple's second child Riot, she opted for a white floral hood and floor length gown by Valentino.
If that look is anything to go by, all we can say is we’re excited to see how she steps out this year. We’re keeping a ready eye on the Met Gala red carpet, so watch this space for updates as soon as we have them.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
