Rihanna announces third pregnancy ahead of return to the Met Gala red carpet

She knows how to make an entrance

Rihanna Third pregnancy announcement Met Gala 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rihanna’s arrival on the Met Gala red carpet is always a moment that both fashion lovers and fans await with bated breath. However, this year, it’s not her take on the theme that excited everyone.

Arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art earlier today, the singer stepped out in a fitted grey two-piece revealing a big surprise: she’s pregnant.

Currently, the singer has two children, RZA and Riot, with partner A$AP Rocky; however, it appears congratulations are in order as a third isn't far behind.

Rihanna Third pregnancy announcement Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To show off her growing baby bump, RiRi opted for a ribbed co-ord from Miu Miu worn alongside coordinating grey knee-length socks and court heels.

She accessorised the look with a dark grey bucket hat and a fur stole, possibly nodding to the look she’d be stepping out in that evening.

Rihanna Third pregnancy announcement Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This won’t be the first time Rihanna has taken to the Met Gala red carpet with a baby bump. In 2023, while pregnant with the couple's second child Riot, she opted for a white floral hood and floor length gown by Valentino.

If that look is anything to go by, all we can say is we’re excited to see how she steps out this year. We’re keeping a ready eye on the Met Gala red carpet, so watch this space for updates as soon as we have them.

