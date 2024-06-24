Princess Anne has been admitted to hospital after 'horse incident' at royal estate
Princess Anne is confirmed to be recovering in hospital after a reported horse 'incident' on her royal estate in Gloucestershire. The Princess Royal is currently receiving treatment for 'minor injuries and concussion', according to the Palace, and is remaining at Southmead Hospital in Bristol under observation 'as a precautionary measure'.
Announcing the news in a statement released today, Monday 24th June, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."
While the cause of the incident has not been confirmed by the Palace, it has been reported that her injuries are 'consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs', per BBC. A royal spokesperson added that she is 'recovering well' and in a comfortable condition, stating: "Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage. Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise. Sir Tim Laurence accompanied Her Royal Highness to hospital."
Princess Anne has famously devoted much of her time to horses and equestrian sports, and was the first British Royal to be selected for the Olympic Team representing Great Britain, competing in the 1976 games in Montreal. Her daughter Zara Tindall is also a keen equestrian, winning an Olympic Silver medal in 2012 as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team.
Following the advice from her medical team, Princess Anne's engagements have been postponed this week. She will not attend Tuesday's royal banquet as part of the Japanese State visit, and her scheduled trip to Canada has also been cancelled.
We're wishing Princess Anne a swift recovery.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
