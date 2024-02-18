William's unexpected comment about Kate and her absence from the Baftas
"I'm sorry Catherine is not here."
With award season well underway, the Baftas 2024 has been another night of glitz and glamour for the biggest names in the entertainment industry. The Baftas red carpet was a lesson in bold and effortless elegance (ahem, looking at you Dua Lipa), and famous faces gathered in the hundreds to celebrate the best in film at Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre, London.
The winners list has been announced, but one of the biggest talking points of the evening was whether or not the Prince of Wales would attend the ceremony. William and his wife, Kate, skipped the Baftas in 2021 and 2022, before the Prince and Princess returned in 2023. William has been the President of BAFTA since 2010, making him a front row regular, but he was absent for those two consecutive years for understandable reasons. In 2021, he missed the Baftas following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and in 2022 it was 'due to diary constraints'.
In recent weeks, William took a step back from royal duties as Kate recovers from abdominal surgery. However, he has returned to work in place of his father, King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month. It was confirmed that he would attend the Baftas 2024 solo, given that the Princess is resting post-surgery, and during a conversation on the red carpet William made an unexpected reference to his wife.
Greeting organisers, he said: "I'm sorry Catherine is not here, she does love the Baftas."
When William was asked if he had seen the films nominated this evening, he admitted that he was a little behind this year, explaining: "I've done the fewest I've ever done before, with my wife it's been a bit - hopefully we'll catch up. I'll make my list tonight."
Kate is not expected to return to work until after Easter, as per a statement from the Palace, but she is said to be recovering well at Sandringham.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
