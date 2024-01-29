The Palace issues important update following Kate's recent surgery
The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery two weeks ago
Following the recent announcement that Kate Middleton had undergone surgery, the Palace has issued an update on the Princess' condition. The royal was admitted to London Clinic private hospital on 16th January for an abdominal surgery, and the Palace confirmed that she would be spending up to two weeks there to recover.
In a statement, they explained: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
Prince William has also paused all royal engagements, and has been visiting his wife twice a day, while the Princess has been keeping in touch with her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, via FaceTime.
Although it was previously deemed 'unsuitable' for Kate to return home, the Palace has now confirmed that the Princess has been discharged and is back at her home in Windsor where she will continue to rest until she resumes her royal duties after in April.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said that the Princess is 'making good progress' and wanted to thank the public for their well wishes.
They said: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.
"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
Last week, King Charles was also at the same hospital for a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate. He was admitted on 26th January and is currently recovering as an inpatient, and while he will undertake some work during this time he is not expected to resume in-person duties for up to a month.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
