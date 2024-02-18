Here's the full list of winners from the Baftas 2024
Tonight, the biggest names in showbiz gathered at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, London, to celebrate the very best in film at the 2024 Baftas. The Baftas red carpet was pure joy - did you see Florence Pugh? - and there were hundreds of A-listers lining the seats inside the auditorium. From Emma Stone in her coral gown to Dua Lipa stunning in red, it was a sea of famous faces.
But which ones went home with the coveted golden statuette? Here's the full list of Baftas 2024 winners.
Best Film
WINNER: Not yet announced
Nominees:
ANATOMY OF A FALL Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
THE HOLDOVERS Mark Johnson
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
POOR THINGS Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
Outstanding British Film
WINNER: THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
Nominees:
ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
HOW TO HAVE SEX Molly Manning Walker, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon
NAPOLEON Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
THE OLD OAK Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty
POOR THINGS Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
RYE LANE Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
SALTBURN Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
SCRAPPER Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
WONKA Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
Leading Actress
WINNER: Not yet announced
Nominees:
FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple
SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall
CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro
VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane
MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie
EMMA STONE Poor Things
Leading Actor
WINNER: CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer
Nominees:
BRADLEY COOPER Maestro
COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin
PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers
BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn
TEO YOO Past Lives
Supporting Actress
WINNER - DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers
Nominees:
EMILY BLUNT Oppenheimer
DANIELLE BROOKS The Color Purple
CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers
SANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of Interest
ROSAMUND PIKE Saltburn
Supporting Actor
WINNER: ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Oppenheimer
Nominees:
ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower Moon
JACOB ELORDI Saltburn
RYAN GOSLING Barbie
PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers
DOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers
EE Rising Star Award
WINNER: MIA MCKENNA-BRUCE
Nominees:
PHOEBE DYNEVOR
AYO EDEBIRI
JACOB ELORDI
SOPHIE WILDE
Original Score
WINNER: OPPENHEIMER Ludwig Göransson
Nominees:
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Robbie Robertson
POOR THINGS Jerskin Fendrix
SALTBURN Anthony Willis
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Daniel Pemberton
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer
WINNER: EARTH MAMA Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
Nominees:
BLUE BAG LIFE Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director), Alex Fry (Director)
BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
HOW TO HAVE SEX Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE? Ella Glendining (Director)
Film Not In The English Language
WINNER: THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson
Nominees:
20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
PAST LIVES Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
SOCIETY OF THE SNOW J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Sandra Hermida
Best Documentary
WINNER: 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
Nominees:
AMERICAN SYMPHONY Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
BEYOND UTOPIA Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum, Sue Mi Terry
STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
WHAM! Chris Smith, John Battsek, Simon Halfon
Best Animated Film
WINNER: THE BOY AND THE HERON Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Nominees:
CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
ELEMENTAL Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
Best Director
WINNER: OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan
Nominees:
ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh
ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet
THE HOLDOVERS Alexander Payne
MAESTRO Bradley Cooper
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer
Original Screenplay
WINNER: ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Nominees:
BARBIE Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
THE HOLDOVERS David Hemingson
MAESTRO Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
PAST LIVES Celine Song
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: AMERICAN FICTION Cord Jefferson
Nominees:
ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh
OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan
POOR THINGS Tony McNamara
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer
Casting
WINNER: THE HOLDOVERS Susan Shopmaker
Nominees:
ALL OF US STRANGERS Kahleen Crawford
ANATOMY OF A FALL Cynthia Arra
HOW TO HAVE SEX Isabella Odoffin
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Cinematography
WINNER: OPPENHEIMER Hoyte van Hoytema
Nominees:
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Rodrigo Prieto
MAESTRO Matthew Libatique
POOR THINGS Robbie Ryan
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Łukasz Żal
Editing
WINNER: OPPENHEIMER Jennifer Lame
Nominees:
ANATOMY OF A FALL Laurent Sénéchal
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Thelma Schoonmaker
POOR THINGS Yorgos Mavropsaridis
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Paul Watts
Production Design
WINNER: POOR THINGS Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
Nominees:
BARBIE Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
OPPENHEIMER Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
THE ZONE OF INTEREST Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Costume Design
WINNER: POOR THINGS Holly Waddington
Nominees:
BARBIE Jacqueline Durran
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Jacqueline West
NAPOLEON Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
OPPENHEIMER Ellen Mirojnick
Makeup and Hair
WINNER: POOR THINGS Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Nominees:
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
MAESTRO Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
NAPOLEON Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
OPPENHEIMER Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Sound
WINNER: THE ZONE OF INTEREST Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
Nominees:
FERRARI Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
MAESTRO Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
OPPENHEIMER Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
Special Visual Effects
WINNER: POOR THINGS Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul, Jane Paton
Nominees:
THE CREATOR Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
NAPOLEON Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
British Short Animation
WINNER: CRAB DAY Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Nominees:
VISIBLE MENDING Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
WILD SUMMON Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
British Short Film
WINNER: JELLYFISH AND LOBSTER Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Nominees:
FESTIVAL OF SLAPS Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
GORKA Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
SUCH A LOVELY DAY Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
YELLOW Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
