The BAFTAs 2024 Live: All the best red carpet looks

All the biggest names in all the best outfits

Jazzria Harris
The 2024 Bafta’s is well and truly underway with some of the biggest names in Hollywood currently arriving on the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall. From Saltburn sensation Rosamund Pike to leading actress nominee Margot Robbie and fashion favourite Ayo Edebiri, the stars have all turned out to celebrate and support the best in film and television. While they may be focused on who’ll be taking away the awards tonight, our eyes are firmly on the red carpet and most importantly the incredible looks the stars are turning up in.

Want to see them for yourself? Keep scrolling for all the best looks from the 2024 BAFTA's red carpet live...

Naomi Campbell in Chanel

Naomi Campbell at the 2024 Baftas GettyImages-2020541302

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin at the 2024 Baftas GettyImages-2020518050

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh at the 2024 Baftas GettyImages-2020489295

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2020406315

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ayo Edebri in Bottega Veneta

Ayo Edibri at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2013074755.jpg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2020411629

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Collins

Lily Collins at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2020424999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2020430866

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie in Giorgio Armani Privé

Margot Robbie at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2013255902

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2020454988

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosamund Pike in Dior

Rosamund Pike at the Bafta's 2024 GettyImages-2020459868

(Image credit: Getty Images)

