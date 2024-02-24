King Charles has released a sweet video to thank the public for their support

King Charles is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, with Buckingham Palace announcing the news of his diagnosis this month.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," read the official statement from Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

King Charles has received a wave of support from the public, with the monarch praised for his openness and his hopes to "assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

This week, the royal family posted a sweet video to Instagram, showing King Charles opening cards from members of the public - something that reportedly moved him greatly.

King Charles also released a personal message of thanks last week, expressing his gratitude to members of the public for their well wishes.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," read the King's statement on Instagram.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

His statement continued: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

