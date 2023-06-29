Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are unlikely to become full-time royals

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are fairly visible and popular members of the Royal Family, but they are not working royals — with both women alternately working regular jobs and conducting their own charity work.

And for one royal expert, this is unlikely to change anytime soon.

The other day, Beatrice and Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson said on her podcast Tea Talks that she was incredibly proud of the way her daughters conduct themselves.

She said, "They still hold themselves with such propriety. They're extraordinary examples of the late Queen's values and they're loyal to the King and the wonderful Prince of Wales. They're huge advocates."

For Jennie Bond, this is absolutely true — but that doesn't mean that King Charles will be calling on them to undertake royal duties.

"Sarah is understandably extremely proud of her two daughters. They’ve had a lot to put up with over the years," she told OK!.

"Both of their parents have been publicly shamed, they themselves have both been ridiculed at times for their dress sense and their lifestyles — but we have never heard them complain.

"And now they have turned into well-adjusted, bright young women… and now wives and mothers."

Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with whom she shares daughter Sienna, and Eugenie is married to Jack Brooksbank, with whom she shares sons August and Ernest.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are the obvious choices if the Royal Family suddenly finds itself so slimmed down that there simply aren’t enough of them to go round," Jennie continued, referring to the King's mission of making the royal presence a bit less grand and expensive for the taxpayer.

This is the same reason why Jennie believes it's not in the monarchy's best interest to bring the two women on board.

"If they became full-time working royals, they would have to be supported from the Sovereign’s Grant, and this is probably not the time for any more public expenditure on the Royal Family," the expert said.

"There’s much to admire about these two young women, but on balance, I think it is better that they do not become full-time working royals, but rather use their platforms in the way they are already doing."

Jennie cites Beatrice's work around dyslexia and Eugenie's work around scoliosis as salient examples of how they use their platforms to help others.

Eugenie is also outspoken about the horrendous issue of modern slavery, and co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in order to help combat it.