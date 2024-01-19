Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly being considered for a major promotion

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to get the world talking. And this year, amid multiple scandals and reported fallouts, this has been no exception.

Two royal family members who have reportedly been low key working to keep the peace are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - particularly stepping up to bridge the gap between the Sussexes and the rest of the fold, according to reports.

And while the two princesses are not working members of the royal family, it is thought that this might be about to change, with predictions that they could soon be promoted.

According to royal commentator Richard Eden, Prince Andrew - currently a Counsellor of State - will soon have to step down from his role, with the allegations against him "casting a shadow over his brother's reign".

Counsellors of State play a vital role - needed to step in and carry out duties on behalf of the King in his absence.

According to commentators, it would be advisable for Prince Andrew to have his Counsellor of State role removed, with Eden predicting on Palace Confidential, via GB News, that the fold might appease him with an olive branch - offering the role to his two daughters instead.

"Andrew is a notoriously proud man, and there is one olive branch that he could be offered by the King that would help ease the blow of his humiliation," Eden explained to Palace Confidential. "His daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, could be given more prominent roles in the Royal Family."

He continued: "They have a great sense of duty, and have never put a foot wrong, so I’m sure they would be happy to carry out more royal duties for the King. Andrew could take pride that the next generation was taking on his cherished former role as a working royal."

