Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly experiencing "the calm before the storm”
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre this season, with Princess Kate returning to duty following her cancer recovery.
The 42-year-old mother of three has been gradually scaling up her workload having completed her chemotherapy treatment. And now having hosted her annual carol service, she is reportedly continuing to focus on her recovery in private.
Yes, other than the traditional walk to church on Christmas Day, we are not expected to see the Princess of Wales for a while, with Princess Kate and Prince William set to enjoy a more informal and private Christmas holiday.
"Before, [Princess Kate] used to live her life by the calendar," explained Robert Jobson, author of Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, earlier this year. "And now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.
"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things."
According to experts, the Wales family is making the most of this precious time, with the Prince and Princess reportedly aware that as next in line to the throne, they are experiencing "the calm before the storm."
"Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment," a source recently told People of King Charles' recent health issues. "As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”
The source continued: "There’s a sense of calm before the storm. They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now."
We will continue to update this story.
