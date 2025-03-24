Princess Eugenie is teaming up with Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend for an exciting new project

Cressida Bonas and Isabella Branson announced the exciting news this week that they were launching a new podcast, with 'Lessons From Our Mothers' set to air later this month.

The project will see the sisters host A-list guests in a "series of conversations that celebrate motherhood and mothering in all its forms".

"When our own mum fell ill last year, we set out to ask her all the questions that we had never thought to ask," they explained of their upcoming project in a social media announcement. "And now, we’re on a sisterly mission to find out the stories of some special guests (and their mothers) through this podcast."

A video compilation teasing the upcoming podcast revealed the season one guests, including Kate Winslet, Mary Berry, Giovanna Fletcher and Camilla Alves McConaughey.

Also among them was Princess Eugenie - something that made immediate headlines, with her cousin Prince Harry famously dating Cressida Bonas from 2012 to 2014.

However, it is important to note that the collaboration is not unexpected, with the two women known to be longtime friends.

In fact, it was reportedly Princess Eugenie who actually introduced Bonas and Prince Harry. And according to all reports, the former couple remained amicable after their split.

"She was the first person to help me across that barrier, to help me unleash the tears," Prince Harry explained of Bonas helping him to cry for the first time since his mother's burial in his memoir Spare. "It was cathartic, it accelerated our bond and added an element rare in past relationships: immense gratitude. I was indebted to Cress."

Going on to open up about their break up, he later continued: "I just knew. Cress, I think, knew as well. There was massive affection, deep and abiding loyalty - but not love everlasting. She was always clear about not wanting to take on the stresses of being a royal, and I was never sure I wanted to ask her to do so, and this unalterable fact, though it had been lurking in the background for some time, became undeniable on those Kazakh slopes. Suddenly it was clear. This can't work.

"None of it seemed to surprise her," he later recalled. "These things had been on her mind as well. 'I've learned so much from you, Cress'. She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I'm leaving her in tears."

Despite their 2014 split, the former couple is said to have remained friends, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even inviting Bonas to their 2018 wedding.

Cressida Bonas and Isabella Branson's 'Lessons From Our Mothers' podcast will launch on Sunday 30 March 2025.